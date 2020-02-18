Turnstone Swimmer to represent USA at Paralympic qualifier

VENICE, Italy (WANE) — One Fort Wayne athlete is headed to Italy for a shot at reaching the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Maggie Peters anticipates the starting signal for the backstroke event during the 2019 Turnstone Endeavor Games held in Fort Wayne, IN. Maggie competes in Italy in February.

Fort Wayne para swimmer Maggie Peters was named to the Team USA Paralympic Swimming delegation for a Swimming World Series event at the end of February. Peters will compete in the 100 m freestyle, 100 m breaststroke, 50 m freestyle, and 100 m butterfly.

“It’s a real honor having the chance to travel to Italy and represent our home on the international stage,” Peters told Turnstone.

She has trained through the competitive sports programs Turnstone offers, and her individual skills have propelled her to an elite level marked by the upcoming Para Swimming event, her first international competition.

“The 2020 World Series will be the first to take place in a Paralympic Games year, offering swimmers from all over the world the chance to plan next season in advance and to compete in high-level events in preparation for Tokyo 2020,” said Tracy Glassford, World Para Swimming Senior Manager.

World Para Swimming announced the 2020 World Series calendar with seven cities across four continents hosting the competition from February to June. The Italian-hosted event will be the second event in the series. The fifth stop of the World Para Swimming World Series will bring competitors back to Indiana with a three-day competition in Indianapolis.