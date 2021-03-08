Turnstone launches recreation therapy for kids, adults living with disabilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone is launching a new recreation therapy program to create more independence for those living with a disability.

The program is available for any individual living with a physical, intellectual or developmental disability.

Recreation therapists will work with clients to design a program catered to each individual’s needs. With the available amenities at Turnstone’s facility, there are several ways to go about developing critical skills and improving quality of life. Some of the available activities include, but are not limited to:

Aquatics

Adaptive Sports

Fitness

Daily Living Skills

Social Skills Training

Leisure Education

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Sensory Stimulation Activities

The new program is designed to work hand-in-hand with existing services at Turnstone.

“I think this is a really great opportunity for our population to be able to just come together and, as a team here at Turnstone, be able to work together to provide the best services we can for individuals,” said Molly Cinker, a recreation therapist.

Those who qualify for the community integration and habilitation waivers or family support waivers are eligible for Turnstone’s recreation therapy program. To find out if you are eligible for this program or these waivers, contact Turnstone’s social services department or call (260) 483-2100.