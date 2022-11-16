FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic being in the rearview mirror, Turnstone Center is still feeling the impact of it.

Turnstone is currently seeking volunteers for the holiday season and beyond and hopes the number of volunteers will return to what they were before the pandemic.

The organization says it has been unable to fill the volunteer requirements for any event its hosted since the pandemic began.

“Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer roles have been harder to fill,” said Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett. “We know many of our partner organizations are experiencing the same challenge, and we all hope we’re turning a corner.”

Volunteer opportunities range from concessions and scorekeepers for sporting events to program assistants and fundraising events.

Turnstone also offers many opportunities for high school students looking to earn school credit or learn more about their community.

“We are exceptionally grateful for everyone who joins us in serving our community,” Mushett said.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.