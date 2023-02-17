FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since 2019, Turnstone hosted its annual Casino Night in an effort to raise money for the organization.

Turnstone hosted the event at the Turnstone Plassman Athletic Center Fieldhouse at 3320 N. Clinton St. and offered various games including poker, blackjack, bingo, wheelchair basketball shot and bottle ring toss.

Local vendors including Cookie Cottage and Shigs N Pit BBQ served food at the event.

Proceeds from Casino Night will go toward supporting Turnstone’s programs, services and mission to empower people with disabilities.