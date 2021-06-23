Turnstone hosting athletes with physical disabilities for annual ‘Endeavor Games’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going virtual last year, Turnstone is excited to welcome back guests for the annual Endeavor Games.

The Endeavor Games began in 2000 at the University of Central Oklahoma to empower athletes with physical disabilities and let them show off their talents. This will be the fifth year that Turnstone has hosted the games.

From Thursday through Sunday, youth, adult and veteran athletes with physical disabilities will compete across 11 sports like archery, power soccer and wheelchair basketball. Depending on this weekend’s outcome, some athletes could even go on to compete in events like Junior Nationals for Adaptive Sports USA, maybe even the Paralympics.

Like any sport, these games create an atmosphere of peer and team support for kids, adults and veterans who come from around the country.

“It gives them a great opportunity to meet other peers from around the country,” said Director of Therapy and Sport Michelle Kimpel. “To know that they have good friends in Pennsylvania or Ohio or Florida is just a great networking opportunity not only for the athletes, but also the families.”

Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center is one of four venues hosting this week’s games. Event organizers are still searching for volunteers to help with running each event.

To learn how you show your support for athletes competing this week, visit the Endeavor Games website.