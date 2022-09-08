FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 300 people gathered at the Plassman Athletic Center to raise money for Turnstone, a unique non-profit that serves a wide range of clients with an even wider range of abilities – from children to Paralympians and everyone in between.

Most of Turnstone’s services are at little to no cost.

Among the auction items was a private plane trip for four to Bloomington to attend an Indiana University basketball game against any Big 10 opponent.

CEO Mike Mushett helped present the Ron Plassman Gold Standard Award.

The family of student Cami Wood shared her journey of adapting and thriving with a new leg.

The event raised more than $330,000, well over the goal of $315,000.

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley once again served as the MC for the event.