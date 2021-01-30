Turnstone fundraiser to ‘give love’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone and 3Rivers Credit Union are teaming up for the “Together with Turnstone: Give Love, Inspire Life” fundraiser. The goal is to provide a perfect give for Valentine’s Day, while supporting Turnstone.

Three packages will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward Turnstone programing.

Packages include:

Send Some Love – $10 – Send a Turnstone client a Valentine! Help show some of our favorite people love as most haven’t been able to come to Turnstone in almost a year.

Sweetheart Package – $25 – This package includes your choice of mini Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes (chocolate chocolate chip, confetti, or salted caramel), a 3D printed Valentine, a personalized Valentine’s card, and a heart in our Heart Garden, built outside of Turnstone along N. Clinton Street, recognizing your loved one.

Quarantine’s Date Night – $100 – Just because you might not want to dine inside of a restaurant doesn’t mean you can’t have a delicious Valentine’s meal! This package includes dinner for two from SmileMore Meal Prep (menu options below) and cheesecake stuffed apples from Bragg A Lot Sweets & Drinks, along with a 3D printed Valentine, a personalized Valentine’s card, and a heart in our Heart Garden, built outside of Turnstone along N. Clinton Street, recognizing your loved one.

The deadline for purchases is February 8th. Pickup is on the 12th. Click here to learn more.