Turnstone celebrates Disability Awareness Month with ‘First, People’ campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over 30 years, the Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities has recognized March as Disability Awareness Month to increase awareness and promote independence, integration and inclusion of all people with disabilities. This year, Turnstone said it will join in the celebration with a campaign called “First, People.”

The “First, People” campaign is a nod to the best-practice use of “people-first language” and will emphasize the need for community, specifically the integration of people with disabilities. The campaign will showcase simple ways to show more respect towards individuals of all abilities.

“Inclusion and equality should be a basic principal for all of us, but we can easily miss this when we focus on differences instead of commonalities, even when its done subconsciously,” said Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett. “Disability Awareness Month gives us the chance to bring to the forefront the conversation about the richness diversity, including disability, adds to our community.”

Throughout March, profiles of Turnstone-affiliated community members, Deborah, Clif, Eliana, Maggie, Cole, K.C., and Tyler will be posted on Turnstone’s website. These profiles will highlight the importance of inclusive community from each of their perspectives.

“First, People” will finish at the end of the month with the release of a featured video. Turnstone said the video will be a resource for the community to show how simple modifications to words and actions can show respect for people with disabilities.

All of the “First, People” conversations, as well as the campaign video, will be shared on Turnstone’s website, www.turnstone.org/firstpeople as well as Turnstone’s social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.