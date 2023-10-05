FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday Turnstone celebrated its 80 birthday in style at the 23 annual Board of Directors Gala.

The 23 Gala kicked off with a dinner at 6 p.m. with a multi-course dinner and horse d’oeuvres by Catablu. Following the dinner will be a program where a live and silent auction will take place alongside a special ‘Mission Moment’ shared by Turnstone.

Last year’s special ‘Mission Moment’ followed Cami Wood and her family as they recalled the impact Turnstone has made in Cami’s life following her leg amputation.

Turnstone announced that this year the state of Indiana has agreed to a matching grant of up to $1 million. Any money Turnstone raises, including at the Gala Thursday, will be matched by the state with the organization having up until June of 2024 to do so.

At the Gala, Turnstone raised nearly $300,000 to assist in its mission to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing comprehensive services and programs.

For more information about the event and to see the special ‘Mission Moment’ head to Turnstone’s website.