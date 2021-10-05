Turnstone celebrates 78 years with new video, 24-hour fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To celebrate its 78th birthday, Turnstone Center has released a new video that depicts the life of three Turnstone clients and how the organization’s mission supports their quality of life.

The new video, titled “It Couldn’t Be Done,” shares snapshots of Alfred’s, Mason’s and Cami’s daily life, accompanied by Edgar Allan Guests’ original poem by the same name:

“The video encompasses the hopes, goals, and possibilities that have become reality over the last eight decades of Turnstone’s service and support to the community,” Turnstone said.

This video is being released in conjunction with Turnstone’s first ever Birthday Give Day, a 24-hour fundraiser with a birthday wish of raising $78,000. Turnstone Center supporters, volunteers, corporate partners and friends can celebrate Turnstone’s birthday by donating online.