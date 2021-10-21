Turnstone bring adaptive boxing program for people with Parkinson’s disease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone Center has announced that it will be bringing Rock Steady Boxing, an adaptive exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease, to the Fort Wayne community beginning Nov. 1.

The program is led by experienced trainers/coaches and involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing. Turnstone said. Rock Steady Boxing classes welcome both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a nonprofit organization, was founded in Indianapolis. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinson’s disease. Turnstone said multiple volunteers contribute their time and talents to assist with the classes.

The Rock Steady Boxing Method was developed in Indianapolis over the course of seven years. In 2012, the training was launched to share the Rock Steady Boxing Method with other people who are fighting back against Parkinson’s. Today, there are over 700 Rock Steady Boxing affiliate programs around the world with classes being led by certified Rock Steady Boxing “Coaches.”

“We have always believed in the Rock Steady Boxing Method,” said Joyce Johnson, Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. Executive Director. “When evidence began to emerge that our program had a very positive impact on the boxers, our mission became clear — to share our knowledge and experience with all people with Parkinson’s. That is why we decided to make our training available worldwide — to train as many as we can so together we can improve the care of people with Parkinson’s everywhere.”

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this program to our Fort Wayne community,” said Zach Lothamer, certified Rock Steady Boxing coach at Turnstone. “Non-contact boxing is a great form of exercise for anyone but has been proven to help slow the progression for Parkinson’s disease-related symptoms.”

For additional information about Rock Steady Boxing at Turnstone, visit turnstone.rsbaffiliate.com, call 260-483-2100, email Zach (zach@turnstone.org) or Arie (arianna@turnstone.org).

Additional information about Rock Steady Boxing Inc. and Parkinson’s disease is available at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.