FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Turnstone is hosting inclusive baseball sessions for all.

In collaboration with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, Turnstone will hold four inclusive program dates.

This event is open to seasoned and new players.

The program dates are all Sundays: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. It will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the World Baseball Academy.

There is a $20 fee per participant, sibling, or friend. For details on registration, click here. Register by September 8.