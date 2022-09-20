FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of athletes are headed to Fort Wayne in October to compete in an inclusive hockey tournament, Turnstone announced Tuesday in a release.

USA Hockey’s 2022 Special Hockey Classic and Blind Hockey Classic are both coming to the city for a national competition. 100 athletes from around the country are participating in the blind division and over 300 are in the special division.

The weekend tournament is from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

The event is free to attend. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more here.

As part of the festivities, Team USA and Team Canada are scheduled to play an exhibition game Oct. 22 at the Memorial Coliseum. The game precedes the season-opening game of the Fort Wayne Komets.