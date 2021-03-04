Turnstone adds onsite Recreation Therapy for all ages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone Center has announced the addition of recreation therapy to its comprehensive programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Recreation therapy benefits children and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, the press release said. It can be used independently or to complement existing therapy and treatment plans.

Turnstone said the personalized approaches help support therapy goals, increase independence, discover new ways to navigate a disability as well as practice social interactions.

“There is a wide spectrum of benefits from participating in Recreation Therapy, but the fundamental benefit is finding new ways to work towards your goals,” said Luke Morgan, Turnstone Chief Program Officer. “Through therapeutic recreation, we can provide individuals with skills to grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially by exploring a variety of leisure interests and therapeutic activities.”

Turnstone’s onsite recreation therapy is open to all ages. Indoor and outdoor recreation therapy activities available include, but are not limited to:

Aquatics

Adaptive Sports

Fitness

Daily Living Skills

Social Skills Training

Leisure Education

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Sensory Stimulation Activities

Turnstone said clients will be able to pursue dual-therapy with recreation therapy sessions actively working towards goals in tandem with other therapies.

To qualify for Turnstone Center’s recreation therapy services individuals should have either the Community Integration and Habilitation Waiver or Family Support Waiver.

To inquire about recreation therapy services, please call 260-483-2100, or email kathy@turnstone.org.