Turnstone adds counseling support services for clients and community members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone Center announced it has recently added counseling support services to its programs and services which represent the most comprehensive offering for people with disabilities under one roof in the country.

“Mental health is a key element of well-being and has a significant impact on habits, choices, relationships and more,” said Luke Morgan, Turnstone’s Chief Program Officer. “At least 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children could benefit from mental health services. Adding counseling services to our already extensive scope of services allows Turnstone to further support the needs of our clients and overall health of the community.”

For those who are eligible, Turnstone said its counseling services may currently be accessed for free thanks in part to funding from a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Fort Wayne.

Short-term and long-term counseling services may help individuals navigate the challenges and uncertainties of life, the organization said. Turnstone specifically offers unique expertise in coming alongside individuals or caregivers to support them with the unique experiences that can come with physical, intellectual, developmental and visual disabilities.

Common situations that could benefit from counseling support include:

Feeling overwhelmed

Dealing with grief and loss

Going through a life transition

Difficulty in relationships

Burdens from caregiving

Parenting concerns

Challenging child behavior

Abuse and/or neglect

Academic or professional struggles

Anxiety/depression

Experiencing a life crisis

Working through high levels of stress

All ages, abilities, and life circumstances are eligible to access counseling services, Turnstone said. Counseling services are conveniently available in-person at Turnstone or virtually. Based on availability, scheduled counseling sessions may be arranged around existing Turnstone appointments.

To inquire about or schedule a counseling session, call 260-483-2100 or email KathyB@turnstone.org.

Turnstone Center provides programs and services for over 3000 children and adults with disabilities every year thanks to critical support from community donors, sponsors and partners like: AWS Foundation, Parkview Health, Parkview Physicians Group, Parkview Sports Medicine, & Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Pro Resources Staffing Services and Steel Dynamics, Inc.