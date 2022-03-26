FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Go back in time to experience the Union Civil War Garrison during the winter months at the Old Fort.

Join the 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see the daily military routines, drill, guard mount, and fatigue details. Check out the post sutler and see what the soldiers buy with their pay.

The fort’s kitchen is busy preparing rations for the troops, while the officers and NCOs try to keep the men from getting into mischief during the long winter months.

Events at the Old Fort are free, and donations are accepted.