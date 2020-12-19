Tunnel Vision Entertainment donates 200 toys to children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tunnel Vision Entertainment hosted its annual toy drive Saturday morning.

“With everything going on with COVID and everything in his world, putting a smile on someone’s face just brings me joy,” said Richard Phillips, the CEO of Tunnel Vision Entertainment. “So we want to help we know a lot of people without jobs right now and we’re just trying to do all we can for the community.”

The giveaway included 100 bags for boys and 100 bags for girls as well as gas gift cards for each car that attended. Phillips said a majority of the toys they gave away were purchased at Walmart.

“Tunnel Vision is all about helping a community, and we try to just be a helping hand much as we can,” said Phillips.

Tunnel Vision Entertainment is a brand development company that helps businesses with advertising.