Tunes and Trucks end summer event series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne on Fairfield Avenue are hosting the last Tunes and Trucks event of the summer Friday evening.

The event has food from Flora and Lily’s Mexican Kitchen, Whip and Chill, Smokehaus and Munchie Mobile. While live entertainment is provided by ‘The Ladies of Soul.’

Tunes and Trucks is a collaborative effort between the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Blue Bucket Brigade, and the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union.

The event ends at 8 p.m.