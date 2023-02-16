FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning will close both of its Fort Wayne locations. The stores are located at the Parkwest Shopping Center off West Jefferson and Illinois on the city’s southwest side and at 4701 Coldwater Road just north of Coliseum Boulevard.

Tuesday Morning describes itself as “a leading destination for unique home and lifestyle goods. We specialize in name-brand, better/best products for the home.”

The closings are tied to a bankruptcy filing by the company. In all Tuesday morning will close more than 200 stores around the country.

A closing sale is in progress with all items at discounts beyond the typical sale price.