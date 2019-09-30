Tucanos closes Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tucanos Brazilian Grill in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center has closed.

A sign on the door of Tucanos Brazilian Grill inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center indicates the restaurant has closed.

A handwritten sign on the once-popular restaurant’s door reads: “Tucanos is permanently closed. Sorry for any inconvenience.” The location has been removed from the Tucanos website.

Katrina Walburn, spokeswoman for Jefferson Pointe and ownership group RED Development, confirmed the closure via phone.

It is not clear what led to the closure.

On Monday, a couple in the parking lot told WANE 15 they were trying to have lunch and “were surprised by the closure with no warning.” They also said the restaurant “seemed to be doing a good job.”

Tucanos opened in Fort Wayne in 2013, serving up all-you-can-eat Brazilian churrasco and specialty skewers. Tucanos of Fort Wayne had a 3-of-5 star rating on Yelp.

There are nine Tucanos locations remaining, including one in Noblesville.