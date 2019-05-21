TSA reminds travelers what they can, can’t take on a plane

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer travel season just days away, TSA held a press conference at Fort Wayne International Airport on Tuesday to remind people what they can and can’t bring on an aircraft.

A table with prohibited items confiscated from travelers was on display.

Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said there has been an increase in the number of guns they are finding at security checkpoints. In 2018 there were 4,239 guns confiscated, up from 3900 in 2017.

Last year six guns were taken from passengers and so far this year two guns have been confiscated.

For the Memorial Day holiday weekend, TSA expects to screen 2,000 passengers on Friday and another 2,100 on Monday at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Howell stressed during the news conference that when people don’t follow TSA rules, wait times are twice as long to get through security.

“Before you come to the airport, take a quick five minutes, do a sweep of all your personal belonings and that’s going to save you time going through security and it’s going to speed up the processing of passengers through that checkpoint,” said Howell.

TSA gives passengers the option to put a prohibited item back in their vehicle if time allows or to give it to someone who brought you to the airport.

Surrendered items that can’t be put somewhere are collected and sent to Indianapolis where some of them are resold at auction.