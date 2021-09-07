TSA checkpoint at FWA gets new credential authentication technology unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit has been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA).

A CAT unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a Federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light, FWA said. The unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day.

“The new credential authentication technology unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent ID documents and improves the passenger experience by increasing efficiency during the screening process,” said Aaron Batt, Indiana TSA Federal Security Director. “The CAT unit also reduces touchpoints at the checkpoint, which benefits both officers and travelers during this pandemic.”

With the new system, passengers will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and listen to the instructions of the TSA officer, who will ask that the passenger insert their personal identification into the scanner for authentication.

A boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those without IDs or with damaged IDs, so FWA asks that passengers have their boarding pass ready.

Travelers will still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight, FWA said.

“It is very much appreciated that the TSA here at FWA continues to invest in technology that increases the safety and efficiency of the screening process for Northeast Indiana travelers,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “We have been committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our passengers throughout the pandemic — this is one more tool we can offer to expand upon that commitment.”