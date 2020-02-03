Trump Jr. to speak at Allen County GOP fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Donald Trump, Jr. will speak at the Allen County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in April.

The Allen County Republican Party said in a release Monday that the son of President Donald Trump would serve the keynote speaker of the April 23 fundraiser. The dinner will be held at the Grand Wayne Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m.

Trump Jr. was invited to speak at the dinner by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd).

“There is no one better to represent the President, both in presence and philosophically, then Donald J. Trump, Jr., one of the most sought after speakers in the country,” said Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine. “His willingness to select Allen County and northeast Indiana (an area that already is a Republican stronghold) as one of the locations to visit, given his hectic election year schedule, is an acknowledgement of the importance that our area maintain ts GOP dominance.”

Ticket information will be released later, the release said.