True Kimchi brings the Asian staple cuisine to Fort Wayne

Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine. The fermented vegetables are traditionally served as a side dish.

Samantha Kim moved to the area in 2018, and felt Fort Wayne needed a kimchi presence.

She has since opened True Kimchi.

In True Kimchi’s products, they use quality ingredients. That includes local and/or organic items, plus authentic ingredients like gochugaru (red pepper flakes) and Napa cabbage.

Everything True Kimchi does in 100% by hand, like chopping vegetables and labeling each jar.

Each of True Kimchi’s items never has preservatives or MSG in their ingredients.

Samantha says she gets her recipes from her family.

She also explained the product is a good sour of probiotics.

