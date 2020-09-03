Truckload of food donated to Fort Wayne Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackburn & Green, Attorney’s for Injured People, donated a truckload of food to the Fort Wayne Community Harvest Food Bank on Thursday morning.

The delivery included pallets of food items to help feed the nearly 85,000 individuals the food bank serves each year.

“Blackburn & Green is pleased to be able to contribute to the community in which they have served for more than twenty-five years,” the release said.

More information on the Fort Wayne Community Harvest Food Bank can be found on their website.