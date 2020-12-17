Trucker in DeKalb County I-69 crash that killed 3 won’t be charged

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a truck driver who caused a chain-reaction crash along a northeastern Indiana highway that killed a Michigan couple and another person will not face criminal charges in that crash.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Claramary announced Tuesday 70-year-old James Crager did not see a line of traffic that was slowing or stopped for construction along Interstate 69 “until it was too late” for the Angola man to prevent his semi from crashing Sept. 16.

The (Auburn) Star reports that Winebrenner added that “inattentiveness alone is not a crime.” The crash killed a Charlotte, Michigan, couple and an Angola man, and injured five others.