WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event.

The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with candy to be dumped onto Miami Street. Five candy bars have “Gebhart Golden Tickets” hidden inside with “spooktacularly sweet” prizes.

A spokesperson for the event said the trucking company has been ordering packages of candy since August, and the weight measures at least one ton.

Along with the truckload of candy, families can trick-or-treat at more than 15 local businesses in downtown Wabash. There will also be a costume contest, haunted mini golf, food trucks, vendors and much more.

The extravaganza takes place on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting with the candy dump right at 5 p.m. In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be held Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.