Truck fire damages motel across from fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A motel in the 5700 block of Bluffton Road was damaged after a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. someone rang the doorbell to fire station 5 to report a fire. When firefighters looked across the street they saw a pickup truck on fire near the building in the parking lot of the Best Way Inn motel. Firefighters say the flames were reaching above the roof of the motel. It took crews about 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Guests at the motel were evacuated for a short time while the fire was put out. After the fire was out, firefighters checked the inside of the motel to make sure it did not spread.

Damage from the heat of the flames was visible outside of the building. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.