PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man has life-threatening injuries Sunday after driving in the wrong direction on the highway and hitting a semi head-on.

The investigation found that Everett Dickerson of Defiance, Ohio, 61, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 24 near CR 133 around 3:27 a.m. Harkaranpreet Deol of Caledon, Ontario, Canada, 30, was driving a 2019 Peterbuilt semi-truck westbound on US 24. Dickerson struck Deol head-on and went off the side of the road.

Police had already been looking for the pick-up truck after getting a report that the same vehicle was driving the wrong way around 3:22 a.m., five minutes before the crash.

Dickerson was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Deol was not injured.

Police reported that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.