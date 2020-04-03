Truck drives into Lakeside Park pond

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters and medics responded to Lakeside Park Friday morning after someone drove their truck into a pond. They were called around 7:15 a.m. to 1401 Lake Avenue.

First responders found a black truck partially submerged in the water. WANE 15 observed a water rescue team on stand-by, but they did not enter the pond.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department talked to witnesses to gather more information.

The vehicle was successfully removed from the water just before 8:00 a.m. The status of the driver is not known.