Truck driver’s legs severed following 3 semi crash on Toll Road in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Arizona truck driver is in critical condition after his legs were severed during a crash involving three semi trucks on the Toll Road Friday.

Just after 5 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) Toll Road Post responded to multi-vehicle crash on theToll Road near the 118 mile marker, just west of Howe.

Responding troopers report finding three commercial vehicles with heavy damage and debris strewn across the westbound lanes of the interstate, with all westbound traffic blocked.

Troopers quickly found several people injured, including one critically injured truck driver, ISP said. The truck driver was identified as Michael S. Lohman, 53, of Glendale, Arizona.

Both of Lohman’s legs were severed, and he also suffered a severe head injury, officials report. Troopers applied tourniquets to both of Lohman’s legs in order to control bleeding before to emergency medical personnel arriving, ISP said. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for critical care.

Lohman’s 12-year-old son was a passenger in the semi suffering minor injury. He was transported to a LaGrange hospital for medical evaluation.

A second truck driver, Ben M. Tehrani, 37, of Brentwood, California, sustained minor injury to his neck, ISP said. He was also transported to a LaGrange hospital for evaluation.

Trooper Brandon Johnson’s preliminary investigation reports that at the time of the crash there was road construction traffic backup in the westbound lanes causing stopped or slowed traffic. Michael Lohman was driving a orange semi westbound approaching the stopped traffic, when he failed to stop and crashed into the rear of a yellow International semi driven by Tehrani. A third vehicle, a white Volvo semi was also hit during the crash. ISP said the driver, Elvis Maksuti, 36, of Waukegan, Illinois, was not injured however there was damage to the trailer unit.

Troopers report that Lohman was not wearing his seatbelt, but his passenger and the other drivers were all properly restrained.

This crash remains under investigation by an Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Once the crash investigation is complete, it is expected that the full report will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review and determination of any charges to be filed.

Trooper Johnson was assisted at the scene several troopers from the Toll Road Post, Parkview EMS, Howe Fire Department, Parkview Samaritan, Indiana Toll Road Maintenance personnel, Grate’s Wrecker Service, and several good Samaritan’s that stopped to help.