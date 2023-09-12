DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Wisconsin truck driver lost control on a DeKalb County road Tuesday morning, causing the nearby road to temporarily close.

The driver told officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department he was on SR 8 near the intersection of CR 61 around 6:40 a.m. when the passenger-side tires caught the edge of the road, where there is no shoulder. He lost control of the semi, which rolled onto the passenger side in a ditch, according to the release.

The driver told emergency crews he may have had broken ribs, but he refused treatment at the scene, police noted in the release.

The release said SR 8 was shut down from CR 59 to CR 63 for an unknown amount of time while crews worked to remove the semi from the road.