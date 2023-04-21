A semi driver crashed into two other trucks in the parking lot of Steel Dynamics (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Three semitrucks crashed in a Butler parking lot Friday after one of the drivers said he had a medical emergency, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police determined that, around 10:45 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew McGinnis Jr. was driving a semi into the parking lot of Steel Dynamics when he began to feel sick and “may have blacked out,” he later told police.

That’s when the semi hit another semi that was parked in the lot, with the driver asleep inside. The truck kept going, hitting the trailer of a second semi with a driver sitting inside.

McGinnis was taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the first semi he crashed into.