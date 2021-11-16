‘Trubble Bubble’ outdoor dome dining returning to Trubble Brewing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne restaurant is bringing back outdoor dome seating in time for the freezing weather.

Trubble Brewing began offering “Trubble Bubbles” in 2020 as a wintertime outdoor-seating option in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the bubbles were a popular attraction last year, Trubble has opted to bring back the outdoor domes every winter.

Trubble Bubbles are made of a PVC frame with a clear plastic covering. Each bubble seats eight people and features windows for ventillation and heaters for cold weather.

Guests can reserve a Trubble Bubble for Thursday – Sunday. To reserve a table, visit Trubble Brewing’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss