Trubble Brewing waiting out Promenade Park delay

The work continues at Promenade Park, even with a delayed grand opening. The delay is something that affects local brewery, Trubble Brewing.

Back in February Trubble announced it’ll be expanding inside the Park Foundation Pavilion. Since then, the team has put their plans in forward motion.

“We for our turn to move in there and start the build out. And we’re about 90% complete with the build out of the interior,” says co-owner of Trubble Brewing, Chad Hankee.

However, a delay in construction at Promenade Park has put the pin in those plans for the time being, including slowing down the hiring process.

“We’ll probably delay it another 6 weeks and pick it back up. Essentially that’s what the overall delay was. So, I’m just using that 7 weeks as a timeline to bump everything around,” says Chad.

The city says due to a wet spring, many of the projects are behind. That does not include the Park Foundation Pavilion, which is where Trubble will open up shop.

“It’s an awesome structure. Yeah, the building is ready to go, but we won’t open. You know, we’re all in this together so we’ll open all at the same time. We’re not going to open before the park opens, before the grand opening.”

Chad says Trubble is excited to offer grab and go food, and have 12 beers on tap, but it’ll all have to wait until August.

“The growth in Fort Wayne’s been incredible, and this is another part of that. This is only one phase of the three of the riverfront development, so yeah, it’s good stuff.”

The grand opening of Promenade Park is slated for August 9th through 11th.

