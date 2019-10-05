Trubble Brewing sees successful summer at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2015 Trubble Brewing opened its doors on Broadway. Ever since they’ve had an evolving-menu and a growing tap list.

This summer Trubble grew by one more location with their Riverside Cafe and Tap at Promenade Park.

Trubble stopped by Studio 15 to feature two dishes, a salad and sandwich. The featured items will appear on the Riverside Cafe menu starting Monday, October 7th.

The menu in the park differs from the Broadway location. For those looking to grab lunch on the go, the brewery will have several menu options including wraps, sandwiches, and salads. The riverside location has a variety of Trubble beers on tap, as well as wine slushies.

You can enjoy your food and drink inside the cafe or out on the patio and bier garden. Both the brewery and the beir garden are kid-friendly. Walking around the entire park with a beer is prohibited, though.

Trubble says their Promenade Park location is doing well and look forward to the future.

Trubble will be hosting an anniversary celebration in November for their Broadway location.

To learn more about the business, click here.