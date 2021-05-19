Trubble Brewing opens new taproom in Roanoke: ‘Trubble Public House’

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Trubble Brewing has opened a new taproom in Roanoke.

“Trubble Public House is a casual space with three big-screen TVs, dart boards, a pool table and ample bar seating that encourages longer stays. It serves Trubble Brewing beer, a selection of fine wines and hand-selected liquors. Small plates including paninis and soft pretzels are also served there,” the microbrewer said.

Trubble Public House or “the Trubble Pub” is located at 314 N. Main Street in Roanoke.

The Fort Wayne brewery opened its original location on Black Wednesday in 2015. In 2019, Trubble opened its second location Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap inside Promenade Park, hand-in-hand with a new catering business, Trubble Catering. The newest location marks the innovative brewer’s first location outside of downtown Fort Wayne. It is also the first Trubble location to serve liquor on-site.

