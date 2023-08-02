FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Changes are brewing at a popular restaurant in Fort Wayne.

Trubble Brewing is moving to a new space in the city, a manager confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday.

The brewpub on Broadway is moving to Fairfield Avenue. A manager at Trubble couldn’t confirm the exact spot, but said more information will be announced later this month.

It was announced in January that Trubble’s second Fort Wayne location, Riverside Café & Tap, would be leaving Promenade Park, where “teds Snack + Bar” now sits. Trubble Brewing currently has another location, Trubble Public House, in Roanoke.