FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”

Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.

“We wish the new vendor at the café success as they navigate the unique challenges that surround it,” the Facebook post said, adding a “new downtown venture” for the brewery will be announced soon.

The post said Trubble Brewing will, however, continue to be a catering vendor for events at Promenade’s pavilion.