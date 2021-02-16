Troy Hershberger formally announces run for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Troy Hershberger made the formal announcement that he will be running for Allen County Sheriff in the 2022 election at the Fort Wayne Republican Headquarters.

“Today I announce my candidacy to serve as the next Allen County Sheriff. I believe my experience, qualifications and commitment position me well to lead our department in serving the citizens of this great community. For 31 years I have committed myself to integrity, professionalism, and hard work. For the last 8 years, in the capacity of Deputy Chief and head of Internal Affairs, I have ensured that the agency honors its duty to those we serve,” said Deputy Chief Troy Hershberger.

He continued by saying, “I am especially proud that the Allen County Sheriff’s department now serves as a model for every police agency in the state. We are efficient, collaborative, thorough and committed to public safety—the same values I will uphold as Sheriff.”

“Allen County is one of the fastest growing communities in the region. As Sheriff, I will strive to help keep this momentum going by: Instituting Problem-Oriented Policing, Combating Drugs to Reduce Crime, Improving Technology and Decentralizing Operations,” Deputy Chief Hershberger said.

Hershberger is currently the sheriff’s department’s Administration Division Commander. He has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 25 years.

Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Mitch McKinney has already announced a campaign to run for sheriff.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux’s term expires at the end of 2022.

About Troy Hershberger:

Troy currently serves as Deputy Chief with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department where he is the Administration Division Commander. In this capacity, Deputy Chief Hershberger oversees the Warrants and Fugitive Division, Civil Division, Sex Offender Registry, Human Resources, Bureau of Identification, Comptroller, Internal Affairs, and Office of Public Information. Troy has served over 25 years on the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. He is a Polygraphist and has held various other positions within the Department which include: Internal Affairs, Criminal Investigations Commander, Patrol Supervisor, Bomb Squad, SWAT, and K-9. Deputy Chief Hershberger currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Alcohol Abuse Deterrent Program, Great Kids Make Great Communities Advisory Board, Crime Stoppers Advisory Board and formerly the YWCA of Northeast Indiana.