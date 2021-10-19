Trot the Trails event to take place Oct. 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne, Three Rivers Horse Trails, Inc. and Allen County are partnering for a third Trot the Trails horse trail ride on Oct. 30.

The ride will take place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and will also include 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the scenic Maumee River.

The cost to join the fun is $10 per rider. Participants may begin the ride any time between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Horse trailer parking will be at the 24/30 Surplus located at 820 N Coliseum Blvd, the city said.

Signs will be up on the Rivergreenway warning pedestrians and bikers of the event as well as reminding them to yield to the horses.

To celebrate Halloween, the city said there will be free stations along the route with people treats and horse treats. Shadaroba Horse Rescue will also be offering horse and pony rides for adults and kids this year for a fee.

Those who would like to look at the horses may view them, also free of charge, at Daryl B. Cobin Memorial Park/Carrington Field, 742 N. Coliseum Blvd., the North River Road Trailhead & Boat Ramp in the 7000 block of North River Road or at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Rd.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from noon to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in volunteering should contact Barb Cantwell at barbdixie@frontier.com.

The Trot the Trails event serves as a fundraiser for Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc., an organization trying to build equestrian trails in Allen County. The money raised goes directly to helping support the organization.

Allen County, the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council (NIRCC) and the City of Fort Wayne are helping Three Rivers Horse Trails determine locations throughout Allen County for the establishment of equestrian trails. Until equestrian trails are officially established, horses are only allowed on existing multi-use trails during Trot the Trails events, due to a City ordinance.

More information on Trot the Trails can be found on the event’s Facebook page.