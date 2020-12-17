Trooper’s squad car struck on icy I-69 Tuesday evening while investigating another crash

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police trooper investigating a crash on I-69 near Auburn was not hurt when an SUV slid into his squad car Wednesday evening.

The crash took place at 10:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes. The trooper’s car was parked on the right shoulder providing traffic control with emergency lights activated, when it was struck by a vehicle that lost control on the icy roadway.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver was attempting to slow down as he approached the emergency vehicles when he lost control on the icy road and hit the squad car in the driver side rear corner. After striking the squad car the other vehicle spun around and came to an uncontrolled stop facing northbound in the southbound lanes in the middle of the interstate.

Fortunately, neither the driver nor the trooper were injured. Even though the trooper was actively working a crash scene, he happened to be in the driver’s seat and wearing his seatbelt during impact. The driver of the other vehicle was also wearing his seatbelt. Both vehicles had to be towed from scene.