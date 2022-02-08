AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn teenager is in the DeKalb County Jail and an Indiana State Trooper is recovering from a leg injury after a traffic investigation turned physical Tuesday morning.

The Indiana State Police said around 9:30 a.m. Master Trooper Tim Myers was patrolling northbound on I-69 north of State Road 8 when he saw a gray Chrysler 300 going more than 100mph on southbound I-69. The Chrysler got off the highway at Exit 329 and went east on State Road 8.

Trooper Myers found the car abandoned in the Cracker Barrel restaurant parking lot right off the exit and a witness told the officer the driver ran toward the Marathon gas station next to the restaurant.

The driver is identified as Anthony Lamm, 19, of Auburn. Trooper Myers and Trooper Ben Kirk found Lamm in the gas station parking lot. As the troopers tried to take Lamm into custody, the officers said he resisted and became combative. Trooper Myers fell on the ice during the altercation and injured his leg.

An Auburn police officer arrived and used a Taser on Lamm. He was then taken into custody.

Lamm was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the DeKalb County Jail. He’s booked on misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement Resulting in Bodily Injury and Reckless Driving.

Trooper Myers’ leg injury was also treated at a hospital and he was released.