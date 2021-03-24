Trinity English Lutheran Church to hold Easter morning service at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trinity English Lutheran Church announced that it will hold an Easter morning service at Parkview Field and is inviting the community to attend.

“We didn’t feel comfortable yet with a large crowd indoors for Easter, but this seemed like a perfect choice,” said Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos, senior pastor at Trinity English. ”Coming up on the second Easter we couldn’t safely gather together, we decided to try something different.”

To maintain social distance and still being among a group, the option of holding the traditional festival worship service in the ball park seemed like a good fit, the church said.

The pastors, along with Erdos, Rev. Dr. Terry Anderson and Vicar Hannah Hawkinson, will lead the service from home plate, the church said. Choir members and a brass quartet will be seated in the box section overlooking third base.

Several kids’ activities will be scattered throughout the facility including: an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and art projects.

Free seating must be reserved which can be done at TrinityEASTER.org. Each ticket holder will also have the opportunity to enjoy a free light breakfast, the church said. A freewill offering will go to Community Harvest Food Bank.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 11 a.m.

“Everyone is welcome to attend what will be a very unusual location for a worship service on Easter morning,” the church said.

For more information, contact Rebecca Karcher at 260-426-3424 or visit TrinityEASTER.org and TrinityEnglish.org.