Trinity Communications gears up for multiple events, including WinterJam 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Trinity Communications is getting ready to rock with its annual WinterJam. The event features a variety of Christian singing acts.

This year’s event is on Thursday, February 20th. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starts at 7. WinterJam 2020 is at the Memorial Coliseum.

The cost is a $15 door donation, and a love offering inside.

Acts for WinterJam 2020 include: Crowder, Hillsong Young & Free, Andy Mineo, Building 429, plus more. The speaker is Greg Stier.

Trinity Communications is also hosting other events in the spring season. You can find those by clicking here.