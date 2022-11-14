FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne.

The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.

For Chuck Surack- the founder and chairman of the board for Sweetwater- this contribution traces back to family ties. His dad graduated from Trine and, according to a press release, the initiative to “always do the right thing” was instilled in him as a child.

“As a lifetime resident of and longtime business owner in this region, I’m proud to support Trine University in this effort to improve healthcare education and the overall quality of life for the Greater Fort Wayne region,” Surack said. “For more than 135 years, Trine has developed innovative ways to meet the educational needs of students as well as industry and the community, and the new Trine University Fort Wayne project will build on that legacy.”

It was announced in June that Trine would expand its health program with an academic and training facility projected to open next fall in 2024. The new space is expected to accommodate for new programs like occupational and respiratory therapy, medical science, and emergency medical sciences.

“We are grateful beyond words for the Surack Family Foundation’s support for and endorsement of the Trine University Fort Wayne project,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “An increasing number of community members and Trine alumni are recognizing the profound impact this project will have on the healthcare and economy of this region, and we thank each one, including Chuck and Lisa Surack, for their generosity.”