Trine University’s 31st annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing scheduled for August

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University’s 31st annual Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing is set for Aug. 6, at the university’s Zollner Golf Course.

The day includes fun, food and golf while raising money for the Trine Fund for scholarships. Teh university said last year’s event raised more than $80,000.

“Trine University provided more than $41 million in scholarship assistance last year, and events like the Alumni & Friends Scholarship Golf Outing are key to helping us make students’ dreams of a quality education at Trine a reality,” said Trine President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D. “This event also gives those who participate the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful Zollner Golf Course, rated one of the top collegiate courses in the nation.”

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, lunch and dinner. The gourmet dinner, designed by the head chef from Bon Appetit, will follow the completion of the afternoon flight.

Trine said the cost to enter is $125 for golfers beginning at 7:30 a.m. and $150 for those starting at 1:30 p.m.

For morning participants, registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and includes a continental breakfast. Afternoon registration begins at noon, following an 11:30 a.m. buffet lunch. Meals will be served in Club Z.

The university said awards will be given to the first-, second- and third place teams, last-place team, longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt made. The outing also will include hole-in-one prizes, mulligans, tweet from the tees, raffle, men’s and women’s advantage, and more.

To register, visit alumni.trine.edu/golf or contact O’Shea Owens, director of alumni and parent relations, at ojowens13@trine.edu or 260-665-4129. Deadline for registration is July 23.