Trine University to receive $1.5M donation for engineering facility expansion

• A rendering shows the new Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing at Trine University. The Steel Dynamics Foundation has pledged $1.5 million toward the 40,000-square-foot expansion to the university’s engineering facilities. (Photo courtesy of Trine University)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University announced that the Steel Dynamics Foundation Inc. (SDI) has pledged $1.5 million toward the university’s engineering facility expansion.

Over the past decade, enrollment in the Allen School of Engineering and Computing has risen 72%, with engineering students accounting for more than 40% of Trine’s main campus student population. The university said the new expansion will help prepare skilled professionals in critical high-tech areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics.

“We are pleased to support this expansion in Trine’s facilities and programs, and look forward to the benefit this will provide, not only to SDI, but to industry throughout the region,” said Mark Millett, president and CEO of Steel Dynamics Inc.

In honor of Steel Dynamics’ generous support, the university said the new 40,000-square-foot expansion will be named the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing.

“We are grateful for the SDI Foundation’s history of support, and are eager to see the dividends this new investment in Trine University will pay for the greater Fort Wayne area, the state of Indiana and the Midwest as a whole,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “The partnership of SDI and many other generous supporters is vital as we continue to provide a quality higher education during these challenging times.”

The $12.5 million project will feature state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab, a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus.

“The new area is intended to become a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work,” the university said.

To learn more about Trine University’s engineering program, visit the university’s website.