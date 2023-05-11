ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Trine University announced plans to name its College of Health Professions and future Fort Wayne facility after its current president, who is retiring at end of the current school year.

Rick L. James, chair of the university Board of Trustees, said both the college and facility it houses will be named the Dr. Earl and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions.

“Great things are going to happen with that facility and what we’ll do in Fort Wayne,” said Trine President Earl D. Brooks II. “There couldn’t be a more incredible future ahead for this university in terms of where it’s positioned now and going forward.”

Brooks has served as president of Trine University for 23 years and oversaw the “birth and meteoric growth” of health professions at Trine during his tenure, according to the university.

“Earl Brooks is an education entrepreneur. He thinks differently than most college presidents,” James said. “He has a business approach to running this school, and he’s always looking for new ways to achieve better outcomes.”

Brooks officially retires May 31 and will be succeeded by current Provost and Senior Vice President John Shannon.