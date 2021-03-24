Trine University to keep health, safety protocols through end of semester

ANGOLA, IND. (WANE) – Though Trine University, Steuben County and the state of Indiana are in “a much better place” regarding COVID-19, the university will keep health and safety protocols in place through the end of the semester, President Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., said in an email Wednesday.

The university will continue to require face coverings be worn on campus. Brooks said that current social distancing protocols will remain in place, and the university will continue to limit crowds at gatherings.

Trine University’s spring semester ends May 8.

Brooks encouraged the campus community to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He added that vaccinations will be available to all students and staff beginning March 31, which Governor Eric Holcomb announced during a Tuesday evening address.

While the pandemic is not over and hard work remains, Brooks said there are may reasons to be optimistic. Trine University had previously announced it plans to return to normal operations in the fall.

“Every safe and healthy day gets us one day closer to a brighter, post-pandemic future,” Brooks said.